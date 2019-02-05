Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Ocean Guardian shark deterrent put to test
Lifestyle

Ocean Guardian spear: shark protection in the hand

Mark Furler
by
5th Feb 2019 10:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE world's first handheld electrical shark deterrent designed for diving, snorkeling and spearfishing is a step closer today.

Powered by Shark Shield Technology, the Ocean Guardian eSPEAR will sell for less than $300.

Backed by 20 years of research,  it features a trigger activated extendable baton which allows the user to create an electrical field of up to 1m in diameter and 2.5m length to deter an unwanted shark encounter.

Ocean Guardian CEO, Lindsay Lyon says, "Our customers have been asking for a smaller device, so we're excited to bring this product to market enabling people to help mitigate their fear of sharks and enjoy the ocean, and help save our marine life."

"It's very simple to use - simply attach it to your dive belt, swimsuit or trunks and you can swim in the ocean with the comfort of knowing you have the power of Shark Shield Technology at your fingertips."

Simple to use.
Simple to use.


The eSPEAR will be launched today via an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to help raise funds to not only expedite the product development of the eSPEAR, but also to raise funds to deliver Ocean Guardian's great vision of removing shark nets and drum lines through new technology.

Those who register now via Indiegogo will receive a 45% discount off the eSPEAR.

"We are seeking to raise capital in order to partner with one of Australia's leading universities to develop our game-changing long-range shark deterrent technology.

"We have proven personal technology and believe that the new beach barrier technology has the capability to replace inhumane shark nets around the world whilst protecting ocean users from the risk of a shark attack," said Lyon.



Shark scientist Amanda Elizabeth said she was excited the devices do not harm the sharks or other marine life.

"We need to all work together to protect our oceans but also have the confidence to share them with marine life, we are after all playing in their backyard."

The eSPEAR is available in five colours: Aquamarine, Carbon Black, Electric Yellow, Pewter Grey and Ocean Blue for a RRP $AU299.

Powered by Shark Shield Technology, the Ocean Guardian eSPEAR will sell for less than $300.
Powered by Shark Shield Technology, the Ocean Guardian eSPEAR will sell for less than $300.

The Indiegogo 45% discount campaign will run from the 5th February to the 15th March 2019.

Last year 2018, the Shark Shield company became Ocean Guardian reflecting the company's bigger ambition -to replace shark nets and drum lines globally.

More Stories

Show More
ocean guardian sharks whitsundays
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    SES ADVICE: Floods, bushfires 'should be a wake-up call'

    SES ADVICE: Floods, bushfires 'should be a wake-up call'

    Weather THE State Emergency Service is urging all Northern Rivers residents to get ready for the next severe weather event.

    • 5th Feb 2019 10:15 AM
    'Powerful, proven': How new hand-held shark deterrent works

    premium_icon 'Powerful, proven': How new hand-held shark deterrent works

    Business Invention will help people enjoy the ocean without fear of sharks

    • 5th Feb 2019 11:00 AM
    Country music star to feature at Primex sneak peek

    Country music star to feature at Primex sneak peek

    Whats On This singer and personal trainer is proud of her home town

    Voila! French films for new cinema

    premium_icon Voila! French films for new cinema

    Whats On 30th Alliance Francaise Film festival is coming to Palace Cinemas

    • 5th Feb 2019 12:00 PM