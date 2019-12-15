Ocea rides a wave of success in surf series

Lennox Head surfer Ocea Curtis won her division at the Woolworths Surfer Grom Comps Series. Photo Surfing Queensland / Ben Stagg

Lennox Head surfer Ocea Curtis won her division at the Woolworths Surfer Grom Comps Series. Photo Surfing Queensland / Ben Stagg

LENNOX Head surfer Ocea Curtis won her under-12 girls division in the Woolworths Surfer Grom Comps Series at Coolum on the Sunshine Coast.

She was one of seven new champions and the only Far North Coast surfer to win at the weekend competition.

Landen Smales (Noosa) won the under 14 boys division while Fingal Head Dane Henry finished runner-up.

Smales showed progression in his moves, even ditching his fins out of a wave in his earlier semi-final heat, impressing judges and spectators alike.

Smales scored a 7.83 (out of a possible 10) combined with a 5.53 for a heat total of 13.36 (out of a possible 20) to take the victory.

“The waves were pretty tricky out there today,” Smales said.

“The other boys are really good surfers which made it pretty hard. I’m stoked to take the win.”

Jordy Halford (Currumbin) won the under 14 girls division, defeating Jahly Stokes (Buddina, Halford was stoked to defeat recently named Australian under-14 girls champion Jahly Stokes in the tough conditions.

“Jahly is a good friend of mine, so it’s a special win today,” Halford said.

“I’d love to be on the world tour one day - but I’ll just be taking it year by year.”

Ren Okano (Japan) took out the under 12 boys division, sccoring a 7 and a 6.17 for a combined heat total of 13.17 to defeat the other surfers in punchy waves.

As an added bonus, the winners of the Under 14 boys’ and girls’ divisions from each event receive an invite to attend an all-expenses-paid visit to the Surfing Australia High-Performance Centre.