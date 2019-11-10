O’Brien’s comments feather in the cap for Brisbane

DANNY O'Brien's post Melbourne Cup comments should be something Racing Queensland hitches its wagon to in a bid to bring more budding topliners to the winter next year.

O'Brien revealed Vow And Declare stayed in training the whole way through and didn't have a break post winter.

Of the last 10 Melbourne Cup winners, Americain, Almandin, Protectionist, Rekindling, Cross Counter and now Vow And Declare had race starts in June. Dunaden started in May and then August.

"They have the European summer racing through June, July, August, which gives them every opportunity to have that base fitness," O'Brien told Radio TAB's Past The Post yesterday.

"The Queensland carnival is our only real option of doing it. You don't have to look far over the last 50 years to see a lot of horses that have raced well in the Queensland carnival. Shocking was the last horse to do it, Viewed came through a Brisbane Cup.

Trainer Danny O’Brien walks Vow And Declare after winning the Melbourne Cup. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty Images

"It's a significant advantage to be up there at that time of year and particularly now Eagle Farm is racing so well, I think it's one of the more important carnivals for the Melbourne spring now.

"We will certainly be back with some of our better prospects next winter.

"No Tatt's Cup at 3000m this year then I don't think I win the Melbourne Cup. The Tatt's Cup probably gave him an extra kilo he needed to get into the race."

Vow And Declare and Saturday's runaway VRC Sprint Classic winner Nature Strip rounded out another successful spring carnival for graduates of the Queensland winter.

Nature Strip was a dual Group 1 winner over the carnival after running an unlucky fourth in the Doomben 10,000.

The other big winner was Queensland Guineas winner Kolding, who took out the Epsom and the $7.5M Golden Eagle.

Other Group 1 winners over the spring from the winter were Fierce Impact (Toorak, Cantala) and Shadow Hero (Spring Champion Stakes), bringing the total Group 1 wins from Queensland graduates to seven.

Trekking, Savatiano, California Zimbol, Princess Jenni, Madam Rouge, Diamond Thunder and Tactical Advantage won stakes races, while J.J. Atkins runner-up Kubrick took out the inaugural $1 million Bondi.

ANOTHER NEW DIVA

Makybe Diva produced her 10th foal - fittingly in Melbourne Cup week - with the birth of a More Than Ready filly at the weekend.

'The Diva' has had five individual winners to date, with Warrnambool Cup placegetter Divanation the pick of them so far.

Jockey Damian Lane rides Savvy Oak to victory. Picture: AAP Image/Vince Caligiuri

Ladbrokes weekend Report

Best Result: Savvy Oak, Flemington Race 2 - We barely took a bet on Savvy Oak and we took the lot.

Worst Result: True Self, Flemington, Race 4 - The only horse the punters wanted in this race.

Best Backed: True Self

Markets - Ladbrokes

Winterbottom Stakes, run November 30

$4.20 Trekking

$7 Vital Silver

$9 Valour Road

$10 Flirtini

$15 Loving Gaby, Rock Magic

$17 Misty Metal, Samizdat, The Bostonian

$18+ Others

This Week

Tomorrow: Hamilton, Scone

Wednesday: Doomben, Hawkesbury, Bendigo, Murray Bridge, Bunbury, Launceston (night)

Thursday: Beaudesert, Port Macquarie, Quirindi, Pakenham (night), Seymour, Northam

Friday: Mackay, Canterbury (night), The Valley (night), Ballina, Gundagai, Kyneton, Port Lincoln, Geraldton

Saturday: Sunshine Coast, Newcastle, Sandown (Hillside), Morphettville Parks, Ascot, Gold Coast, Toowoomba (night), Emerald, Julia Creek, Mount Perry, Roma, Townsville, Kembla Grange, Cranbourne (night), Dunkeld, Darwin

Sunday: Rockhampton, Dubbo, Canberra, Geelong, Strathalbyn, Albany, Alice Springs

Jockey Ron Stewart rides Trevelyan (centre) to victory. Picture: AAP Image/Albert Perez

The Quote

"Thankfully he stuck his neck out at the right time," Chris Meagher on talented four-year-old Trevelyan. "The seven weeks off made him a little bit vulnerable, but he's a progressive staying type and I'm sure he will get 2000m this time in."

The Talking Point

Nature Strip's blistering VRC Sprint Classic win.

Respected ratings analyst Dominic Beirne described it as "the highest performance rating this year by my computer's assessment" and the margin will ensure others have it sky high too. It's the eighth time in the past nine years the winner of Melbourne's premier spring sprint has come through a Queensland winter carnival campaign.

The Ride

Ryan Maloney was in superb touch at Doomben, having Alward and Maslow handier than they have been in recent times, ensuring the leaders didn't get away on him and both were in the right spot to pounce.

Three to Back

Prioritise, Doomben, Race 10: He's an enigma, but looks to be in the zone again judging by this effort at $151.

Red Stina, Doomben, Race 3: Look forward to seeing her at 2000m this time.

Vega One, Doomben, Race 10: Tide enough return. Suited further now.

The Risk

Soxagon won't be starting $1.30 over a mile again. Dynamic at 1400m last time, but the extra trip took the zip out of him.

The Flop

Santa Ana Lane was way below his best in the Sprint, continuing the theme of him performing opposite to market expectations. His last six wins have been at $7.50, $10, $10, $26 and $26. He's been rolled four times at $5.50 or shorter since his last win.

Sharp Shooters

The Doomben bookends Lady Banff and Outback Barbie were both monster firmers after 9am Saturday. The pros did miss out on All Important (Race 9) though after being truckloaded into $3.80 favourite.