Oates ready to commit to Red Hill

Corey Oates says he hopes to remain a Brisbane Bronco for the long term as contract negotiations continue between the club and his management.

The Maroons representative was set to ink a new contract with the club worth up to $2.4 million earlier in the year, however negotiations are still being worked through between both parties.

It is understood both Oates and the Broncos are confident the 24-year-old will remain at Red Hill, who is only contracted until the end of this year.

Corey Oates has no plans to quit Red Hill. Photo: Liam Kidston.

The Courier-Mail revealed in May that Oates was set to reject the option to go to the open market and instead sign a three or four-year extension with the Broncos club he first joined as a 15-year-old from central Queensland.

Due to a change of management last year, Oates' agent was only able to broke a one-year deal with the club and the winger is hoping for a longer deal this time around.

"It's in the process now," Oates said of his contract negotiations.

"Nothing has been finalised yet but it's moving forward at the moment, but yeah, nothing.

"The one-years aren't fun. It's good to get the year done but it doesn't make you feel secure or anything.

"You still don't know where you're going to be the next year after that."

It comes as Brisbane continue to battle salary cap pressures as they look to retain their crop of boom young players.

The club has re-signed the likes of Jake Turpin, Tevita Pangai Jr, Matt Lodge and Joe Ofahengaue so far this season.

Oates admitted he wasn't paying too much attention to the contract talks as he focused on Brisbane making it to the finals this season.

"I'm more frustrating (with) the footy side of things at the moment," he said.

"If we're playing better footy, I'd be thinking about it a bit more but I'm not. I just want to make the finals and concentrate on that for the next few weeks."