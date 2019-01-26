Menu
Father Paul Pidcock will be leaving St John's College, Woodlawn after spending more than 60 years working as a priest and teacher.
OAM tops off 60 years of service for Father Pidcock

by Sophie Moeller
25th Jan 2019 11:00 PM
THE Reverend Father Paul William Pidcock, of St John's College Woodlawn, Lismore, has been recognised for his service to the Catholic Church of Australia.

The Woodlawn community recently gathered in the St John's chapel for an emotional farewell commemorating Fr John Pidcock's six decades of study and service.

World War II was still raging when a young Paul Pidcock arrived at St John's College as a 12-year-old boarding student in 1944. Fr Paul went to the Marist seminary in Toongabbie in 1949 and was ordained at St Patrick's, Church Hill, Sydney in 1956. He moved back to teach at St John's College in 1957.

Colleagues and students spoke at the farewell ceremony of Fr Pidcock's generosity, great sense of humour, prayerfulness and devoted presence during his 60 years of service.

"Students are students and I just love ... supporting them, and learning from them. It's been a wonderful experience for me.”

Since his retirement, Fr Pidcock, 87, now lives in the community at Hunters Hill with 17 other priests where he is involved with the parish at St Patrick's at Church Hill.

