OAM recipient says it's time for some hard conversations

EMERITUS Professor Valerie Judith Atkinson, of Goolmangar, receives an OAM for significant service to the indigenous community, to education, and to mental health.

Valerie had to give her decision to accept her nomination for an Order of Australia "careful reflection”.

She had already received an AM but, due to her Aboriginal heritage, on this occasion she almost absented.

While Valerie said there was a sense of pride in the honour, she did not carry out her work for the accolades.

She decided the OAM provided a platform to "say some things so that people can hear them”.

She says it is time for "a hard conversation on how we treat our indigenous people and focus on the children for the future of all Australians that are in this country”.

"The behaviour of our indigenous children is telling us something about their lives and we need to listen to them and engage with them.”

Australia had begun as a penal colony and our people still lived in prison, she said.

"For the future of our children we need to deal with the racism and the inequity so they can be proud of their country.”