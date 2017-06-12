OAM honours: New Italy descendant gets gong

OAM WINNER: John Barnes, of Alstonville, has been honoured with a Queen's Birthday medal for his work in the community.

HE can trace his family history to his ancestors who arrived in Australia and established in the New Italy area.

For this reason John Barnes, of Alstonville, has been president of the well-known museum complex there for the past five years, helping to build it into an important heritage site for the descendants of the brave Italian immigrants that came.

"My mother was a Spinaze and was descended from New Italy settlers," he said.

It's for this and many other activities that Mr Barnes was nominated and has now been chosen to receive an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) as part of the Queen's Birthday list.

"When they told me I thought it was a hoax," he said.

"When I realised it wasn't, I felt a bit humbled because I have received so much assistance from so many around me."

Mr Barnes has also been an active member of the Alstonville Rotary Club of Alstonville since 1992 and was president between 1997-1998.

He was instrumental in coordinating the redevelopment of the Private Bugden VC Memorial, Alstonville, back in 1996 through Rotary.

He has even written a book about the young local soldier who earned the highest honoured medal in the Defence Forces - the Victoria Cross.

The book was called "So I fear nothing: the story of Paddy Bugden VC" and was published in 2011.

The proceeds from the book have gone to Legacy.

Throughout his career, Mr Barnes was partner in the local business Richmond Waste, which provided innovation in the recycling industry.

"We built the first grease trap and waste processing facility between Newcastle and the Gold Coast," he said.

"We mechanised cardboard recycling and initiated oily water processing in the auto industry."

Mr Barnes believes in the importance of education and has been a financial supporter for the education of needy youth locally and in the Solomon Islands.