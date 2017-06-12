18°
News

OAM honour: Jenny Dowell receives medal

Samantha Poate
| 12th Jun 2017 6:52 AM
POPULAR: Master of Social Science graduate Zen Kahlert with doctorate recipient Jenny Dowell at Southern Cross University graduations on March 25 this year.
POPULAR: Master of Social Science graduate Zen Kahlert with doctorate recipient Jenny Dowell at Southern Cross University graduations on March 25 this year. Alina Rylko

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FORMER Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell will receive an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) as part of the 2017 Queen's Birthday list.

"I was absolutely stunned to receive a letter saying I was being considered for an OAM and asking if I'd accept the honour," Mrs Dowell said.

"I am deeply moved firstly that someone would nominate me and secondly to think my years as Mayor would be considered anything above and beyond what would be expected of someone in that role."

Mrs Dowell was a Lismore councillor for 12 years and was Mayor of Lismore between 2008 and 2016.

"This award is very special but being Mayor of Lismore was and always will be the greatest honour of my public life."

"I certainly never considered any kind of award during my time as Councillor or Mayor. I would hope no one ever seeks that kind of recognition in being a public figure and it never ever crossed my mind."

"I aimed to be the best Councillor and Mayor I could be for the city that I deeply love."

Mrs Dowell has previously been recognised for her contribution to council and the Lismore community when she awarded a doctorate from Southern Cross University in March this year.

When asked if she will be returning to politics any time soon she responded: "No I'm not planning on a public elected role in the near future."

"(However) I will always be an active member of the Lismore community and will be involved in any way that I feel I can contribute and be useful."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers community order of australia

FLOOD EVENT: 296mm of rain in 56 hours, roads closed

FLOOD EVENT: 296mm of rain in 56 hours, roads closed

UP TO 296 millimetres of rainfall has been recorded during the past 56 hours to 5 am Monday over the Richmond and Wilsons River valley.

Bullying ordeal on school bus exposes duty of care gap

Who is responsible for student behaviour on school buses? Photo: Nat Bromhead / Fraser Coast Chronicle

"I've never once been contacted by the manager or owner"

OAM honours: The man who helped shape the macca industry

Commander Rodrick Fayle awarded a 2017 Queen's Birthday Order of Australia Medal.

Significant contribution, helped build up the macadamia industry

OAM honours: New Italy descendant gets gong

OAM WINNER: John Barnes, of Alstonville, has been honoured with a Queen's Birthday medal for his work in the community.

Recycler receives OAM

Local Partners

A boost for Aboriginal Arts

LISMORE MP announces funding for two local organisations to support Aboriginal Arts Development.

Sunrise Boulevard intersection roundabout nearing end of stage one

Ewingsdale Road and Sunrise Boulevard will be under construction until September this year to install a new dual lane roundabout

Work will be constructed in three stages to maintain two way traffic

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Jalquin has been coming to The Channon Markets since the 1980s.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

12 things to do this week

GOLDEN GIRL: Manager of Lazybones Tracy Whitaker was sitting pretty at last year's Old and Gold Festival at Brunswick Heads.

From Old and Gold to the Very Hungry Catterpillar

Judah breaks through Tina Arena's Chains on The Voice

"I'M man enough to sing like a girl,” Judah Kelly told the cameras as he prepared for tonight's second live show of The Voice.

Dark side of world’s best job

“I’ve had friends who have been stalked,” Kathleen tells 60 Minutes.

Being a female professional gamer has serious downsides

Sally Fitzgibbons and Trent Merrin reportedly end engagement

Sally Fitzgibbons and Trent Merrin have reportedly called it quits

Richard Hammond in horror crash in Swiss mountains

The makers of Amazon's car-themed TV show "The Grand Tour" said in a statement Saturday June 10, 2017, presenter Richard Hammond has been in a serious crash while filming in Switzerland, but has escaped serious injury.

Former Top Gear star Richard Hammond has survived a horrific crash

Batman actor Adam West dies aged 88

Actors Adam West, left, and Burt Ward, dressed as their characters Batman and Robin, pose for a photo at the "World of Wheels" custom car show in Chicago. On Saturday, June 10, 2017, Westâ€™s family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West, star of the 1960s television series Batman, has died

Southern Cross 'hijacked by d*** heads'

Some tattoo artists refer to the Southern Cross as the “Aussie Swazi”, referencing the SwastikaSource:News Limited

“People got very upset, and that scared the hell out of me."

Monk's looking for love on Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Sophie Monk will star in season three of The Bachelorette Australia

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 $2,600,000 ...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 NEW Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Tuckombil - &quot;the Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

. Sneak Preview, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

SNEAK PREVIEW - this Rare & Endangered Property - now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the...

Fantastic Commercial Investment In Prime Location!

2/102-104 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $470,000 ...

Here is an exceptional opportunity to purchase in the ever-popular Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This unit is set over two levels. The lower floor space is...

Pavillion Style Home + Studio In Beautiful Ewingsdale

9 Angus Place, Ewingsdale 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction 5th July...

Peacefully located at the end of a cul-de-sac is this stunning pavilion style home moments from schools, beaches and Byron Bays town centre. This immaculately...

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 Contact Agent

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $625,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

Fantastic Value In Sought After Byron Hills!

2/7-9 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $660,000 to...

This low maintenance property is in a small complex of just 6 townhouses in sought after Byron Hills and represents excellent buying for a first home, family home...

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!