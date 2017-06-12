OAM honour: Jenny Dowell receives medal

POPULAR: Master of Social Science graduate Zen Kahlert with doctorate recipient Jenny Dowell at Southern Cross University graduations on March 25 this year.

FORMER Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell will receive an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) as part of the 2017 Queen's Birthday list.

"I was absolutely stunned to receive a letter saying I was being considered for an OAM and asking if I'd accept the honour," Mrs Dowell said.

"I am deeply moved firstly that someone would nominate me and secondly to think my years as Mayor would be considered anything above and beyond what would be expected of someone in that role."

Mrs Dowell was a Lismore councillor for 12 years and was Mayor of Lismore between 2008 and 2016.

"This award is very special but being Mayor of Lismore was and always will be the greatest honour of my public life."

"I certainly never considered any kind of award during my time as Councillor or Mayor. I would hope no one ever seeks that kind of recognition in being a public figure and it never ever crossed my mind."

"I aimed to be the best Councillor and Mayor I could be for the city that I deeply love."

Mrs Dowell has previously been recognised for her contribution to council and the Lismore community when she awarded a doctorate from Southern Cross University in March this year.

When asked if she will be returning to politics any time soon she responded: "No I'm not planning on a public elected role in the near future."

"(However) I will always be an active member of the Lismore community and will be involved in any way that I feel I can contribute and be useful."