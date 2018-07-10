Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 59-year-old man was airlifted to hospital in Brisbane by LifeFlight helicopter.
The 59-year-old man was airlifted to hospital in Brisbane by LifeFlight helicopter. Liana Turner
News

Oakey factory worker's foot amputated after accident

10th Jul 2018 8:54 AM

UPDATE: DESPITE having a foot amputated in a work accident at Oakey Abattoir, a 59-year-old employee of Oakey Beef Exports remains in good spirits.

General Manager Pat Gleeson told The Chronicle the employee's foot became caught in a screw conveyor and was amputated on site just after midnight this morning.  

He had worked in the biproducts department for more than 10 years.  

The man was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital by LifeFlight Helicopter.  

"He's in good spirits and conscious and alert and in a stable condition," Mr Gleeson said.  

"Unfortunately, they couldn't re-attach the foot but he will have follow up surgery tomorrow.  

"Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family and if there's anything we can do to help him we will." 

The accident remains under the investigation of a Workplace Health and Safety investigating team who were on site throughout the day.

EARLIER: A 59-year-old abattoir worker's foot has been amputated after it got caught in a conveyor belt he was cleaning.

The man was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious but stable condition after the accident at Oakey, on the Darling Downs, just after midnight.

The LifeFlight Helicopter aeromedical crew were tasked to Oakey Beef Exports abattoir shortly after midnight to transport a worker with leg injuries.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said it was believed the man became caught in machinery.

He was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

- With AAP

abattoir leg injuries oakey toowoomba workplace accident
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Kyogle farmer's bridge plea: 'Save our grandkids' lives'

    premium_icon Kyogle farmer's bridge plea: 'Save our grandkids' lives'

    News THE safety of this new bridge sparked fiery debate at this week's council meeting, with one councillor calling for work to be suspended.

    • 10th Jul 2018 2:15 PM
    Collapsed business owes $350,000 to BMW

    premium_icon Collapsed business owes $350,000 to BMW

    Business Forensic accountants are combing through the books

    Man accused of biting cop's penis stays in custody

    Man accused of biting cop's penis stays in custody

    Crime The 43-year-old will undergo a mental health assessment

    'Very sad': Future of iconic tea rooms in doubt

    premium_icon 'Very sad': Future of iconic tea rooms in doubt

    News Opening hours have reduced and Monday trading has stopped

    Local Partners