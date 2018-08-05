Oakes kicks goals into the 21st Century

KEVIN Hogan wouldn't say he was match fit but he still managed to kick a footy between the posts to celebrate the official opening of Lismore's Oakes Oval on Saturday.

The Federal Member for Page said Oakes "is going to be a great fit for AFL, cricket soccer and union."

"It is a regional sports centre of excellence - an all premier sport event location,'' Mr Hogan said.

Upgrades will continue to improve the oval's playability.

The Federal Government contributed $1.4 million to the upgrade, with AFL Queensland, Lismore Swans AFL, Lismore City Council and NSW Cricket making up the remainder.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said the upgrade continued to cement Lismore's reputation as a regional sports hub.

"Sport brings millions of dollars into our economy each year and this important upgrade will enable us to host national games that will bring more visitors to the city and more money in the pockets of local businesses," he said.

"Local sports fans can now enjoy the best of the best playing right here in our home town - I am a huge sports fan and I'm personally really excited."

Lismore Swans President Philip Tsourlini said the club was grateful for the opportunity to play and use the newly upgraded Oakes Oval.

"Thanks to the contribution from Kevin Hogan, and Lismore City Council and contributions by AFLQ and NSW Cricket, we now have a facility where our players benefit and our members and fans can enjoy our great game from so many fantastic viewing areas," he said.

"Not only has the upgrade made playing Australian Rules football on it a fantastic experience, but watching Australian Rules football is suited perfectly at Oakes Oval.

"We welcome everyone to come and enjoy local Aussie Rules footy from a premium facility in the heart of Lismore."