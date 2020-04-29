Oak launches surprise new flavours

Need a sweet fix but can't decide between a packet of lollies or chocolate milk? Then Oak has you sorted with its range of new flavoured milk.

Being in self-isolation means we've all got a lot more time to ponder the big questions in our life.

If one of your big questions was: why aren't there more lolly-flavoured milks at the supermarket? Then you're in luck.

This week Oak has launched three new flavours in collaboration with Allen's lollies and Nestle - and if you've got a sweet tooth then you will want to get your hands on these.

Available in the refrigerator section is Oak-flavoured with Allen's Fantales, Allen's Pineapples and Nestle Peppermint Crisp.

While we might hold our judgment of Peppermint Crisp-flavoured milk until we get to try one, creamy caramel and chocolate Fantales-flavoured milk sounds like an absolute winner.

The new flavours will be available from this week in all Woolworths supermarkets, select Coles and independent stores as well as convenience stores.

It's not the first time Oak has dipped its toe into more adventurous flavours.

Six months ago it launched a limited edition range of Redskin, Jaffa and Chokito-flavoured milks that were a hit with fans.

Earlier this year Smiths launched lamington-flavoured chips.

SURPRISE CHIP FLAVOUR HITS SHELVES

Oak's new range of lolly-flavoured milk isn't the only unusual combination to hit shops.

Earlier this year, Smith's launched a limited edition lamington-flavoured chips.

The combination of the classic Australian dessert with salty chips divided opinion, but it didn't stop people from trying out the interesting flavour.

Olivia Sutherland, Smith's marketing director, said at the time that different lamington recipes were reviewed to get the perfect flavour.

"It's then a matter of breaking down the flavour experience and finding key elements that can be translated to a seasoning," she said.

"In our Lamington chip, you will find hints of flavours including chocolate, coconut, cream and butter!"

Originally published as Oak launches surprise new flavours