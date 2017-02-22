O-Week celebrations aim for an A from students

Orientation Week at Southern Cross University offers a range of fun and free activities to welcome new students to the 2017 academic year.

LIVE music, market stalls, showbags and free fitness classes.

It's all part of the Orientation Week for new students commencing at Southern Cross University for the 2017 academic year.

Orientation will be packed full of fun and information from this week.

Lismore, Gold Coast and Coffs Harbour campuses will host a range of activities to help new students familiarise themselves with lecturers, services and facilities, while providing opportunities for them to socialise and meet new friends.

Each school will host University Essentials and Course Information Sessions and there will be specialised workshops on technology systems, academic skills and library services.

Current student School Hosts will be on campus to answer any question about what it's like to study at Southern Cross University from a student perspective and campus tours will be held each day.

There will be great live music, market stalls, and orientation showbags.

Interactive sessions will also be held in a number of regional centres where new Session 1 online students will get to meet each other and staff face-to-face.

The University will welcome thousands of new and returning students to each of its campuses and online ahead of the start of Session 1 classes, beginning on February 27.

Other Orientation highlights at the Lismore include:





Free gym classes for new students throughout the week including deep water aerobics, box-fit, body pump and cycle classes at allocated times.

The Indigenous Multicultural Exchange (TIME) and Gnibi College of Indigenous Australian Peoples will host a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony to welcome visitors to the traditional land in the Goodman Plaza from 9am Wednesday, followed by Welcome to Campus address at midday presented by Professor Andrew McAuley, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic).

New students can learn more about the University's people and the Lismore campus layout by downloading the Soundtrails app and joining a guided 30-minute audio walk using their own smart phone and headphones. The SCU CubeWalk Soundtrail selection has audio short stories of SCU staff and students.

There will also be plenty of entertainment at The Deck, SCU Unibar, starting with the first open mic night of 2017 with $2 tacos on Wednesday.

Visit scu.edu.au/orientation for the full program of what's happening at SCU Orientation.