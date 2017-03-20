NZ TRIP: Ballina MP inspired by rail trails

TAKING in the mountainous back drop of Queenstown on her bike, Ballina MP Tamara Smith has begun her cycle trip to explore the rail trails of New Zealand in a bid to inspire progress on rail trail construction on the North Coast.
The MP is embarking on her bike adventure with a couple from Newrybar.
So far, the trio have spoken with tourism operators as well as residents who have embraced the trails, both rail trails and stand-alone cycle trails, and their benefits.
Watch the latest of her video blogs about her trip to date.