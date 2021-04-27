New Zealand travel bubble to fuel house price mania

Travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia could fuel more demand in an already under-supplied real estate market

Migrating New Zealanders are expected to fuel Queensland's overheated housing market now that travel across 'the ditch' is free-flowing.

Ray White Queensland CEO Jason Andrew expects a potential mini-wave of buyers from New Zealand looking to move to the Sunshine State to create even more demand for homes.

He said it could be a precursor to what will happen to house prices across the nation, let alone Queensland, once international borders reopen.

Ray White Queensland CEO Jason Andrew, auctioning a home. He says migrating Kiwis could add more demand to southeast Queensland's overheated property market.

"There's no question in our mind that international migration will be the next boom. We are yet to see the true impact of international borders opening and the travel bubble with New Zealand will be a great litmus test," Mr Andrew said.

"We have started to see a spike in international buyers searching for property on our site."

Place CEO Damian Hackett said: "we could definitely anticipate a mini-wave of New Zealanders who have been waiting to move to southeast Queensland over the period of the closed borders."

Place real estate CEO Damian Hackett said there is an expectation that the travel bubble will create a bigger supply-demand shortage of property.

From last Monday, anyone travelling between Australia and New Zealand does not have to quarantine or apply for an exemption, making it easier for anyone wanting to immigrate in either direction.

It will allow Kiwis to make a reconnaissance mission to Queensland, seeking a job or buy a home, then fly home, to pack up the family and return.

Almost 40 per cent of all Kiwis living in Australia are based in Queensland, according to the 2016 ABS Census.

There's no doubt the influx of New Zealanders will add heat to the property market, but how much remains to be seen, says REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella.

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella says after such a long period of travel restrictions there may be a surge in migration from New Zealand.

The pandemic had already had a seismic shift in interstate and even intrastate movement and the unrestricted travel across the Tasman would have some impact, she said.

"I would not be at all surprised to see a surge in migration from New Zealand," Ms Mercorella said.

"Now travel between the two countries can flow freely, I think we will see a new wave of people wanting to move to Australia and that will bring a new level of demand for housing."

Of the 518,000 New Zealanders who call Australia home, more than 201,000 live in Queensland, including Abhishek and Dhanshree Wagle who immigrated from Auckland three years ago.

Then followed NSW with more than 117,100 ex-pat New Zealanders and Melbourne with more than 93,000.

The Wagle family has been searching for a home for four months and in that time they have had to gain approvals to increase their budget by a quarter of a million dollars.

From talking to Kiwi friends, both interstate and in New Zealand, Mr Wagle said Queensland, because of its affordability and climate, is a highly attractive place to live.

He said they have already seen prices escalate during the first quarter of 2021 and with fellow New Zealanders likely to settle here in the coming months, there will be even more competition for houses.

"I have one friend coming out in June for a holiday and they will return in September to live and another friend from New Zealand, who was living in Melbourne has now moved to Queensland," Mr Wagle said.

"The cost of living in Queensland is a lot cheaper and here you get 9.5 per cent super, over there it's only two per cent and petrol here is about $1.40 and in Auckland, it's more than $2."

Abhishek and Dhanshree Wagle and their daughter Aayra, 8, are desperately searching for a home and have increased their budget by a quarter of a million dollars.

Mr Wagle says the arrival of anyone from interstate or from New Zealanders will inevitably increase demand for housing.

"Just this week I have reapplied for an increase to my loan approval and every Saturday we just visit open homes or go to auction," Mr Wagle said.

"We've always had it in the back of our mind that competition would get more intense and obviously that is people coming from New Zealand and interstate."

"The work-life balance is good and, after Auckland, I'd choose Brisbane as the place to live."

