Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
News

NZ to enter lockdown to fight COVID-19

by Ben McKay
23rd Mar 2020 12:41 PM

 

New Zealand is moving to a near-complete societal lockdown within 48 hours as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern aims to seize on a "window of opportunity" to contain COVID-19.

"Now is the time to put our plans into action," she said.

"We need to act now, or risk the virus taking hold as it has elsewhere.

"We currently have 102 cases, but so did Italy once."

Schools will close, as will non-essential businesses, with all Kiwis asked to enter self-isolation.

Earlier on Monday, the Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announced 36 new confirmed cases, including two community transmissions, taking the overall number of positive tests to 102.

Originally published as NZ to enter lockdown to fight COVID-19

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks jacinda ardern lockdowns

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lismore flights cancelled after Rex ceases services

        premium_icon Lismore flights cancelled after Rex ceases services

        News REGIONAL Express (Rex) has announced it will shut down its expansive air services in all States, except in Queensland.

        Sharpened veggie peeler found in man's pants

        premium_icon Sharpened veggie peeler found in man's pants

        News POLICE said the man also threatened officers and their families during his arrest.

        NSW fever clinics see boost in patients

        premium_icon NSW fever clinics see boost in patients

        News NSW health confirms patient increase at North Coast fever clinics

        LOCKDOWN READY: Bountiful garden and seedling propagation

        premium_icon LOCKDOWN READY: Bountiful garden and seedling propagation

        Rural JERRY’S generosity goes beyond his vegetable beds.