NZ companies come on board during virtual Primex

VIRTUAL BARGAINS: All of the action from a previous Primex event. This year’s Casino-based event has been postponed until September, with event organisers offering a virtual expo for buyers. Photo: Matt Ryan

EVENT organisers say the international appeal of Australia’s first virtual field days expo has been confirmed with ‘immediate success’.

The inaugural Primex Online Business Hub, which runs through until July 7, has already proven to be a major boost for Australian primary industry businesses with six New Zealand companies coming on board.

Event director Bruce Wright said the unique expo helped businesses hit hard by Covid-19 and offered a ‘perfectly timed’ buyers’ market for farmers keen to take advantage of end of financial year tax incentives.

Mr Wright said the online concept meant farmers could ‘travel the world’ to seek the most cost-effective and cutting-edge machinery.

“Major international brands have been quick to recognise this,” he said.

He said Primex already had a strong relationship with New Zealand via its partnership with Mystery Creek Field Days, however a newly formed association with New Zealand Trade and Enterprise has seen the trans-Tasman relationship ‘blossom’.

A New Zealand Trade and Enterprise statement said the country’s primary industries have been “inspiring innovation for centuries”.

“Our curiosity and ingenuity results in products and services that drive productivity and safety and maximise the value of goods derived from the land,” the statement said.

“NZTE is proud to support the New Zealand companies participating in the Primex Online Expo and to foster building trans-Tasman partnerships in the digital age.”

The Primex Online Business Hub allows exhibitors and buyers to bypass any restrictions and health concerns caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The virtual expo is an extension of the annual Norco Primex Field Days, which was to be held at Casino from May 21-23, but has been postponed until September 10-12.

Mr Wright said the use of world-leading online technology meant the experience for exhibitors and potential buyers was much the same as attending the actual Primex event.

“Just like at the physical event, the more exhibitors put into their site, the more attractive it is for visitors,” he said.

“Of course the beauty of the virtual site is there are no restrictions when it comes to travel. That’s why we have international brands now joining who can offer new-to-Australia products.

“This is an exciting first in so many ways.”

The Primex Online Business Hub will be open until July 7 at https://www.primex.net.au/.