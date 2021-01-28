Menu
NZ bubble suspended for another 72 hours

28th Jan 2021 2:08 PM

Australia has decided to extend its suspension of the New Zealand travel bubble after two new people were identified with a worrying strain of COVID.

The suspension of the green travel zone will continue for a further 72 hours until 2pm on Sunday, January 31.

Anyone arriving into Australia from New Zealand since Monday afternoon has been required to go into hotel quarantine on arrival.

Two new community cases were confirmed in New Zealand on Thursday, a day after a pair linked to the original infection also tested positive.

All four carried the South African variant.

Acting chief medical officer Professor Michael Kidd said a dozen people who were in quarantine at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland - which is at the centre of the outbreak - had arrived in Sydney prior to the travel zone suspension.

He said health authorities were following up with the passengers, who would be required to get tested.

