Nyxie a standout at Skullcandy Oz Grom Open

LOCAL KNOWLEDGE: Lennox Head surfer Nyxie Ryan was a standout at the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open over the weekend.

LENNOX Head surfer Nyxie Ryan was one of the local standouts at the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open over the weekend at Lennox Head.

She locked in the highest individual wave score of the event on Saturday with a near-perfect 9.17 (out of 10) in the Under-16 girls division.

She will now surf in the semi-finals of that division while also competing in the Pro Junior girl's section.

In other competition, Josh Grange, Lennox Chell, Blake Ireland and Ryuki Waida all made their intentions clear in the second round of the 16-and-under Boys.

All four surfers dominated the punchy waves on the outgoing tide, posting impressive two-wave heat totals in excess of 14.00 (out of a possible 20 points).

They will make their next appearance in the upcoming quarter-finals, which are scheduled to run today.

Manning Gregory was the top performer across the repechage rounds, nailing a 15.23 two-wave heat total in the under-12 boys.

Gregory performed a range of powerful forehand carves and snaps to take the victory and earn a spot in the third round.

Fresh off a runner-up finish at the recent Occy Grom Comp on the Gold Coast, Byron Bay surfer Touma Cameron continued his momentum in the opening rounds of the under-14 boys' division.

Cameron executed an array of different turns in his opening exchange to post a giant 17.07 two-wave heat total to leave his closest rivals chasing two-wave combinations to take away his lead.

Not to be outdone, Ty Richardson, Ethan Huxtable and Zeb Stokes notched up two-wave heat totals in excess of 15.00 points to cement spots straight into the third round.

Indi White made his journey from Victoria worthwhile, posting two excellent scores in the eight-point range in the 16 boys.

White's two scores meant his closest rival required a near-perfect 9.70 wave score to take away his lead.

Jamie Thomson, Hunter Weston, Lennox Chell, George Pittar and Mike Clayton-Brown all put on valiant performances in the 16 boys posting heat totals in excess of 12.00.

Local hopefuls Mikey McDonagh and Callum Robson are competing in the Pro Junior boys' division.

Surfing continues today and tomorrow with finals on Wednesday.