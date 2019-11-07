Menu
Resident raises concerns about ongoing problem plaguing our hospitals
Opinion

Nursing shortage 'a well planned management strategy'

7th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
I APPLAUD Grafton Base Hospital nurses bringing the dire nursing shortage to the public notice by joining the Jacaranda Parade.

My experience and observations indicate the nursing shortage is a well planned management strategy.

Last year my 96-year-old mother was admitted to Grafton Base following a fall that resulted in surgery for a fractured hip.

The surgery went well, but from there the care went down hill. The nursing staff were doing double shifts and were almost a nurse down every roster.

Basic general nursing care, which is the cornerstone of good nursing, could not be met. The stress levels of the nurses was palpable and ongoing.

My brother and I raised our concerns with senior management and were told that the nursing shortage was being addressed.

That was more than 12 months ago. It appears no progress has been made to improve nursing numbers.

So it can be easily presumed that chronic under staffing is the gold standard set by the NNSWHD now.

Stuart Garland RN (Retired), Yamba

Grafton Daily Examiner

