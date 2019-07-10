Menu
Caroona Goonellabah has lodged a development application with Lismore City Council for 12 new independent living units.
Council News

G'bah nursing home's $3.3 million plan for new units

Cathy Adams
by
10th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
A $3.3MILLION project proposed for Uniting Caroona at Goonellabah will include 12 new independent living units if approved by Lismore City Council.

Plans for the one bedroom, "social and affordable" housing units are part of a development application lodged by the Uniting Church.

The units will be located amidst existing and approved seniors' housing within the Rous Road complex - behind Marima Nursing home and alongside Jarman and Kalina Nursing homes.

 

Plans drawn up by Thomson Adsett show the new project will cover 86,749sqm.

Each air conditioned unit will feature one bedroom, a bathroom, a combined kitchen/dining/living area, laundry, a covered front sitting area and fenced yard at the rear with clothesline.

Four separate buildings will each contain three units, and overall, 12 parking spaces for residents and three for visitors have been allocated.

The project is valued at $3,374,000.

Lismore Northern Star

