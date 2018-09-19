Elderly woman fractures two bones in nursing home incident

>>RELATED: Grandmother's death probed by health watchdog

A SIX-MONTH investigation by health authorities was unable to determine how an 87-year-old dementia patient broke her hip and wrist at a nursing home on the Darling Downs.

The incident, in which the elderly woman was "lowered to the floor" and later found to have an acutely fractured hip and wrist, is the latest to come to light in a string controversies at Millmerran Centenary Retirement Village, also known as Yallambee Aged Care.

According to a copy of an Aged Care Complaints Commissioner report obtained by The Chronicle, complaints officers spoke to a number of Yallambee staff who were working on the evening of the incident in July 2017, and were unable to ascertain clear information about the circumstances surrounding the woman's injuries.

"Therefore, I am unable to determine exactly what occurred and how (the woman) sustained the injuries she did and how staff managed her following her fall," a report by a delegate of the ACCC said.

The ACCC said evidence provided by Yallambee demonstrated that staff "failed to follow the service's falls policy, which resulted in gaps in the general management (of the woman) after her fall on July 31, 2017".

Yallambee has since provided the ACCC with information and an action plan detailing "how they have addressed this concern and ongoing quality improvement processes".

The investigation was prompted by a complaint made by former Yallambee staff member Nicoletta Carter, on August 14, 2017.

In her complaint to the ACCC, Ms Carter, a personal carer, said she arrived at work on July 31 at 9.30pm, prior to the start of her 10pm shift.

Ms Carter told the ACCC she walked toward the dining area to put her bag down in the staff room, when another staff member said she'd just saved (the woman) from falling.

Millmerran Centenary Retirement Village, also known as Yallambee Aged Care (34-40 Margaret St, Millmerran). Saturday, 14th Jul, 2018. Nev Madsen

"You then went to see (the woman) and noticed the furniture was all over the place. Another staff member came into the room and said they had to move the furniture to get the lifter in so they could get (the woman) off the floor after the fall," the report said.

"You queried (the staff member) about whether (the woman) had fallen or not, as you needed to observe her more closely overnight if she had fallen. (The staff member) said "I lowered her to the floor".

"(The staff member) would not allow you to enter anything in the progress notes about the fall, stating she would do it herself. The following day (the woman) was transferred to hospital and found to have a fractured wrist and hip.

"Your concern is that if the (staff member) was lowering (the woman) to the floor, she would not have sustained the injuries she did."

The report said Yallambee in December 2017 told the ACCC it had since amended staff training to include mandatory falls management and procedures training, and that tool box sessions on falls prevention and management had also started.

The facility also told the ACCC it had employed a full time registered nurse, made arrangements for the clinical care manager to be advised of all falls, when they occur, "to ensure correct procedures are followed", and that all new beds would be fitted with a movement sensor and night light to help prevent falls.

Ms Carter's complaint included allegations that personal care staff were administering prescription medications like Oxazepam, Resperidone and Alepam without contacting registered nursing staff, and that between April and July 2017 medications including Resperidone and Oxazepam had gone missing from residents' Webster packs.

The ACCC found there was no evidence to support Ms Carter's allegations surrounding drugs at the facility.

Nevertheless, Yallambee introduced a four hour AM and three hour PM shift, all medication competent care staff and nursing staff undertook medication management training, and medication management is now a permanent agenda item at each monthly staff meeting, according to the report.

The facility has been the subject of numerous investigations by health authorities over the past 18 months.

The Chronicle asked the board of Yallambee Aged Care whether it was a concern that staff were unable to provide the ACCC with a single, clear sequence of events that caused the 87-year-old's injuries, and whether any action was taken against the staff member who was present at the time of the incident.

Yallambee's lawyer said confidentiality prevented Yallambee from discussing the woman's care with The Chronicle.

"We are, however, instructed to inform you that (the woman) and her family have informed our client that they wish to publicly state that they are very satisfied with the care that (the woman) has received, and continues to receive, at our client's facility," the statement said.

"Our client declines to respond to the questions you have raised concerning the investigation into the MCRV, prompted by Carter's complaint, which… has been finalised by the ACCC.

"Our client is satisfied with the manner in which Carter's complaint has been finalised by the ACCC."

