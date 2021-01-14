Nurses union sick of ‘premature and cruel’ parking fiasco

Lismore Council has announced it will end free parking outside Lismore Base Hospital on January 18, 2021.

Northern Rivers nurses and midwives have joined the angry chorus of health and community staff in opposing plans by Lismore City Council to reintroduce paid parking around Lismore Base Hospital.

NSW Nurses and Midwives’ Association (NSWNMA) Lismore Base Hospital Branch Secretary, Gil Wilson, said members believe the council’s decision to cancel enforce paid parking from Monday, January 18, is “premature and cruel”.

Mr Wilson said the current free, all-day street parking scheme was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic in good faith by Lismore City Council, to assist the community accessing the hospital.

He said the backflip was extremely disappointing and clearly motivated to raise revenue.

“We’re barely into the new year, the pandemic is ongoing and already we’ve got nurses, midwives and all other health workers and hospital staff being treated like cash cows,” he said.

“It’s a joke.

“Have they forgotten that public sector workers were all slapped with a 0.3 per cent wage freeze last year, and we’re staring down a 1.5 per cent wages cap this year?

“We certainly haven’t forgotten. As health workers, we’re not exactly rolling in cash.”

Mr Wilson said the situation is untenable.

“(After) the NSW Premier trying to gift us with front-row fireworks seats, now we’ve got our local council slugging us premium fees to park at our hospital,” he said.

“Talk about robbing Peter to pay Paul.

“The council should do the honourable thing and maintain the free street parking scheme for the foreseeable future.

“They should not be punishing health workers and hospital visitors when we’re still responding to a global health pandemic,” he said.