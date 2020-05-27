Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Nurses, police, teachers miss out as Premier freezes wages

by James O’Doherty
27th May 2020 12:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Frontline healthcare workers, police officers, and other public servants will not get a scheduled 2.5 per cent pay rise this year, with the state government freezing public sector wages for 12 months.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the decision hasn't been taken lightly, but NSW needs "every spare dollar" to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The wage freeze will save the government $3 billion.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has justified a wage freeze for public servants - including frontline healthcare heroes - by saying their jobs remain safe.

Ms Berejiklian said she is "deeply grateful to all our frontline workers" but they need to cop a wage freeze to support the state's economy.

"Just don't have a pay rise for the next 12 months, that's all we're saying," she said.

Asked how a nurse would feel about the decision, Ms Berejiklian said: "We've actually supported our healthcare workers by keeping (COVID-19) rates low"

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said this wage freeze is not an effective cut, because inflation rates are expected to plummet.

Originally published as Nurses, police, teachers miss out as Premier freezes wages

More Stories

editors picks nsw nsw premier gladys berejiklian pay politics public servants

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The $2.6m DA that divided Lennox Head

        premium_icon The $2.6m DA that divided Lennox Head

        News BALLINA Shire councillors will this week vote on a development that has split the community.

        Enjoy the cheap petrol while it lasts

        premium_icon Enjoy the cheap petrol while it lasts

        News Northern Rivers residents should fuel up soon with a rise imminent

        REVEALED: How much money is Ballina council getting?

        premium_icon REVEALED: How much money is Ballina council getting?

        News What should our share of the government’s $500 million be used for?

        Casino woman creates scary bunyip with 50,000m of thread

        premium_icon Casino woman creates scary bunyip with 50,000m of thread

        News The designer’s creature is lifelike and could end up in a film