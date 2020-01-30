Menu
Clarence Nationals MP is pictured with some of the new nursing and midwifery graduates who have chosen to launch their careers in Clarence Valley hospitals.
Nurses deployed to Casino, Lismore, Ballina hospitals

Rebecca Fist
30th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
THE RICHMOND network of hospitals will see a total of 36 new nursing and midwifery graduates launch their careers at local hospitals including at Casino, Lismore and Ballina.

The new graduates are in addition to a commitment made by the NSW Government at the last election to inject 5000 more nurses and midwives into public hospitals across the state over the next four years, with almost half of the new workforce dedicated to regional areas.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said the majority of the graduates are locals who have opted to spend the next 12 months in familiar surroundings transitioning into clinical practice and hopefully choosing to continue working here into the future.

The announcement follows the introduction of 12 medical interns to Lismore Base Hospital last week, among 32 junior doctors launching their medical careers in the Northern Rivers.

The interns have come to Lismore through the Rural Preferential Recruitment Pathway, which supports them to do their first two years of on-the-job medical training at a regional hospital in NSW.

northern rivers health
Lismore Northern Star

