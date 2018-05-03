Nurse claimed colleague 'punched' her in ward corridor

Lismore Court has heard a nurse accuse a colleague of punching her at work.

Lismore Court has heard a nurse accuse a colleague of punching her at work. Marc Stapelberg

A COURT has heard a defence lawyer accuse an alleged workplace assault victim of lying in a bid to bolster her workers' compensation claim.

Lismore Base Hospital nurse Annette Barrington complained to police after an incident with a colleague in a ward hallway on November 29 last year.

Ms Barrington claimed fellow nurse Kathryn Mocatta had approached her, and for no reason punched her in the upper left arm as she said words to the effect of "g'day mate".

During a hearing in Lismore Local Court yesterday, Ms Barrington gave evidence that she heard a "horrible noise" after the alleged punch, like a deep "crunching noise", a "very deep thud" which "worried me a lot".

She said after the punch the pain started "radiating down my left arm" and she was sent home for the day.

She later described her arm as "numb, swollen, painful, and very weak".

The court heard Ms Mocatta, a 52-year old veteran nurse with 32 years' experience, had an outstanding work history, with no criminal record, nor had any professional disciplinary action ever been taken against her.

A fellow nurse who had known her for 40 years gave evidence that she was "reliable, honest, trustworthy, caring" and would "never" act out violently.

Ms Mocatta told the court she had simply patted Ms Barrington on the arm to say good morning.

"I saw Annette in the corridor... I smiled, she smiled back, and I went up to say hello... she said hello back, then I went with my right hand, I gave her a tap on her left shoulder... as a friendly gesture.

"I've got no reason to harm Annette... I've always had a friendly relationship with (her)."

During a police interview played to the court Ms Mocatta had wept when confronted with the allegation.

"I never intended any harm or malice towards Annette," she said. "I deeply apologise."

During cross examination of Ms Barrington by the accused's lawyer Steve Spinks, the court heard that the nurse had lodged a workers' compensation claim following the incident.

Mr Spinks questioned why in a busy ward with an estimated 40-50 patients and medical staff in the vicinity "would a nurse walk up to you for no apparent reason, and assault you?"

"At the end of the day, it's my submission you've just made this claim to support your workers' compensation claim," he said.

In summing up, Mr Spinks said the allegation Ms Mocatta reached out and punched her fellow nurse with no provocation was "not believable".

He said there was "no denying there was some kind of contact" but argued if it was open-handed it did not amount to an assault.

Both women were supported by their partners in the court room.

In judging the case Magistrate Heilpern said it was a "one on one" matter with no corroborating evidence.

He noted that the evidence suggested Ms Mocatta was a person of exemplary character.

"In this case character is shown by the fact that the defendant has no prior record and has been a registered nurse without any disciplinary proceedings for 32 years," he said.

He said given the "complete lack of corroboration" and inherent inconsistency in the two versions of the story, he could not be satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that the assault took place.

Accordingly, the charge was dismissed.