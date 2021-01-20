Menu
A woman was assaulted outside the Big W store at Lismore Shopping Square.
Nurse 'snapped', grabbed woman by throat outside Big W

Aisling Brennan
20th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
An aged care assistant nurse who attacked a woman in a Lismore shopping centre after being accused of murder has faced court.

Sharon Moth-Duncan of Rappville pleaded guilty to common assault in the Lismore Local Court on Monday.

The assistant nurse had assaulted a woman in Lismore Square Shopping Centre outside the Big W by grabbing the victim's throat, the court heard.

Moth-Duncan's solicitor Kim Ivosevac said her client knew the victim and had been "triggered" after the woman had laughed at her in the shopping centre.

"The court heard the victim had sent multiple text messages alleging Moth-Duncan had "murdered" her mother but those allegations were baseless."

Ms Ivosevac said Moth-Duncan had cared for the victim's late mother a few years ago, and since her death had received "text messages and claims she murdered her mother".

She said Moth-Duncan, who had also lost her home during the 2019 Rappville fires, "just snapped" after a "culmination of a lot of frustration and stress".

Magistrate Michael Dakin said he had read the text message exchanges but "ultimately" it was Moth-Duncan who was before court.

He said the seriousness of assault on the woman was elevated by the fact she was "holding a child" at the time.

Moth-Duncan was given a two-year conditional release order without conviction.

