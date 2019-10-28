Numbers pointed to dodgy deal involving tradies court told

EX-CMFEU heavyweight David Hanna allegedly corruptly received almost $300,000 in free work from tradies - including bricklaying, plumbing, airconditioning and interior design - when building his five-bedroom Logan home six years ago.

The 55-year-old, who was also a Building Labourers Federation divisional secretary at the time, is on trial on the Queensland District Court over allegations that in 2013 he corruptly received a secret commission from Mirvac executive Mathew Jason McAllam, 44.

The court heard McAllam was working as a project manager overseeing the second stage of Mirvac's Orion shopping centre at Springfield Lakes when he allegedly approached tradies on site and asked them if they wanted to do a "job on the side" - which was Hanna's home.

Hanna was also an executive at the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union and allegedly corruptly received $290,000 in free bricklaying, plumbing, airconditioning, painting, tiling and interior design on his home, which was allegedly organised by McAllum.

Matthew McCallum arrives at Brisbane District Court today. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP

Former union heavyweight Dave Hanna at a previous court appearance

Crown prosector Mark Whitbread told the jury the work on Hanna's Logan property was invoiced to Mirvac and in some instances McAllum allegedly told contractors how to draft bills or emailed them plans for the job.

"All the costs that were paid and were intended to be paid were absorbed by the Orion project, stage two," he said.

The court heard both unions Hanna worked for at the time had policies and procedures around declaring gifts but the former high-level executive had allegedly failed to declare any of the work on a register.

Forensic accountants who examined Hanna's finances found the five-bedroom, three-bathroom property cost about $700,000 to build, but only $410,00 had been contributed to the bill by Hanna.

Mr Whitbread said a $290,000 shortfall in building costs "supports the inference" the services were corruptly received by the ex-union boss.

The court heard the 55-year-old was an influential person in the construction union movement in Queensland at the time, and had personally met with some of the tradies who later allegedly completed the alleged free work on his home.

McAllam has been charged with corruptly giving or offering valuable consideration to influence favour in relation to principals affairs or business.

Hanna has been charged with corruptly receiving or soliciting valuable consideration to influence favour in relation to principals affairs or business.

Both men have pleaded not guilty, and their trial is expected to run for three weeks.