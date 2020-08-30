Number of payroll jobs went down again, but there is help

Data from the ABS shows the number of payroll jobs decreasing in the Richmond Tweed area since the start of the pandemic.

PAYROLL jobs in northern NSW have reduced by 6.6 per cent since the beginning of the pandemic.

Data released by the ABS compared payroll job numbers from March 14 (the day Australia recorded its 100th COVID-19 case) and August 8.

As a country, Australia's payroll jobs decreased by 5.5 per cent in the same period, while NSW recorded a reduction of 4.4 per cent.

The numbers for Tweed-Richmond show the area remains more than 1 per cent above the state and the country's average.

Richmond Tweed's rate of payroll job losses also remained higher compared to all other regional NSW areas, with Grafton-Coffs following closely with a reduction of 5.3 per cent.

The hardest-hit area in NSW was Sydney City and Inner Suburbs with a decrease of 8.5 per cent.

Regional Development Australia - Northern Rovers director Tim Williamson said there are tools to help those looking for work.

"We know that there are employers looking to hire staff with related skills to these industries, so we have launched the new My Future Workforce platform for the Northern Rivers as a free service. If people are seeking work, or employers have jobs to offer they can join the platform via the RDA Northern Rivers website," he said.

"The region seems to be experiencing the effects of the three industries which are under the most pressure; tourism, arts and recreation, and agricultural sector."

"While this is just one data set, there are many others which make up the full picture. And I know that by working together, the local community is best placed to provide local solutions.

"Furthermore, RDA Northern Rivers has recently joined with RDA Mid North Coast to work with all sectors and key stakeholders on the NSW North Coast to make sure all the major parts of the broader employment system are working together."

