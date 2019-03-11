Menu
Nudgee College has been outstanding this season. Picture: AAP/David Clark
Water Sports

Nudgee College aims for unbeaten season

by PAUL MALONE
11th Mar 2019 12:08 PM
Nudgee College's open first eight will be exhorted to savour what could be the "biggest sporting event'' of their lives on Saturday as they look to close an unbeaten GPS rowing season at the Head of River.

Head coach John Bowes will put five members of last year's beaten first eight crew on the water for the 2000m closing chapter to the season at Wyaralong.

 

Nudgee College will look to go undefeated this season. Picture: AAP/David Clark
"The Head of the River is an extraordinary day. For a lot of these kids, it's the biggest sporting event of their lives,'' five-time winning coach Bowes said.

"There will be a massive crowd. They will have relatives and friends there. They will be given advice all week.

"The guys have done it each week but with championships it comes down to how you perform on the one day. We want to make sure we don't trace the race beforehand.

"We just try to keep things as normal as possible and not create anything which comes from outside threw box. We want them to enjoy the fact it's a special day.''

The Nudgee eight won a seventh straight race on Saturday, clocking 6min04.95sec to post a 5.01 sec winning margin over Gregory Terrace.

The Southport School (6:13.04) were third and Anglican Church Grammar School (6:13.55) fourth.

Those three crews have all finished second to Nudgee in one or more of the races this season.

"The more you race the closer the field gets to you, all things considered,'' Bowes said.

"I think they (Nudgee) have actually got better each week, even though the competition has gotten closer. The rest of them are very close.

"Terrace have been consistent in the placings all year. Churchie came sixth last week and came a close second to us in the second race. TSS are always strong and always attack from the start.

"If you are off your game a little, they will come charging.''

