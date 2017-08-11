Nudge Nudge Wink Wink now a ticketed event

IT'S BACK: Nudge Nudge Wink Wink will be held at the Billinudgel Hotel next month.

NUDGE Nudge Wink Wink, the month fundraising party at the Billinudgel Hotel, will be a ticketed monthly event from September.

Up until last May, the events were free entry parties and punters were asked to buy tickets to raffles offering prizes donated by local businesses.

Nudge Nudge Wink Wink also became very popular as children and pets are always welcome.

From September, early bird tickets to the party will be $15 and $20 at the door.

Tickets went on sale this week online via Facebook or cunningstunts.com.au.

September's event will benefit local charity Shaping Outcomes, an organisation that provides specialised support that builds on the strengths and increases the abilities of children with disabilities or delays, and their families.

From left, Sarah and Darren Sutton (aka Lord Sut), Dale Stephen (aka DJ Brevil) and Laura Peck are the Cunning Stunts team behind Nudge Nudge Wink Wink parties.

The September dance and community event will feature Miles Cleret, Abel El'Toro, Dale Stephen and Lord Sut.

Lord Sut and Dale Stephen present Solar Love Machine every Saturday at 4pm on Bay FM in Byron Bay.

Nudge Nudge Wink Wink raised $54,385 for local charities across their first two seasons and the move to ticketing is expected to increase the fund raised for charities.