GET FREE: Ajna Stephanie Thaler of SOUListic Yoga is happy to offer nude yoga for women looking to find a sense of freedom and liberation. Marc Stapelberg
Nude yoga comes to town, but it's not what you imagine

Francis Witsenhuysen
9th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
IT'S not what you think: there's no bum in the face and boobs don't get in the way at this nude yoga class.

This class with a twist offers a new way for women to "accept, love and celebrate their body,” and is now running monthly at Mullumbimby.

Yoga teacher and healer Ajna Stephanie Thaler of SOUListic Yoga began teaching the class to bring women liberation, self-love, self-acceptance and empowerment.

"This movement is part of the feminine rising,” Ajna said.

"I love being able to help women feel good inside of their body, however they look, whatever shape or size. We are all superwomen, I want people to face their fears, and let go in a safe space in my class.”

Through the class, she hoped to reduce the stigma of nudity in society.

"Being naked is always perceived as sexual and sensual - people think strip tease - but nude yoga brings back the sensitivity and vulnerability of nudity and from that comes strength and empowerment.

"It can also heal. One woman was crying about being able to be nude around other women/sisters, because between women there's a lot of competition - as much as we want to be all love and light, underneath that there is judgement, and comparison and we hide ourselves by the clothes, this is a way to free ourselves from that.”

Ajna incorporates candlelight and practising in a circle to make students feel as comfortable as possible.

Held at The Rainbow Centre, the class has created quite a stir on Facebook, with 548 currently attending the class, 3k people interested and more than a 100 shares.

The next class is on February 21 from 7-9pm.

