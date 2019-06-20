Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: A man in his 20s will face court after he was allegedly naked near a main Warwick road.
CHARGED: A man in his 20s will face court after he was allegedly naked near a main Warwick road. Contributed
Crime

'Nude man' arrested near Warwick school

Elyse Wurm
by
19th Jun 2019 5:04 PM | Updated: 20th Jun 2019 6:44 AM

A MAN who was allegedly nude in public during peak school pick-up time today was spotted by multiple passers-by, prompting several calls to police.

Police allege the Warwick man, aged in his 20s, was near the road on Victoria St.

Police said the man had been camping by the river with some friends and was waving his arms around when seen by parents and children.

He was charged with one count of wilful exposure and was given a notice to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court.

nudity school pick-up victoria street warwick crime warwick police wilful exposure
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Man charged for bestiality, stealing underwear

    premium_icon Man charged for bestiality, stealing underwear

    Crime HE has admitted to 96 offences including 19 instances of bestiality upon dogs at his northern NSW home.

    Police divers to join search for Theo

    Police divers to join search for Theo

    Crime THE search for missing backpacker Theo Hayez is continuing

    1500 students from 48 schools compete in science challenge

    premium_icon 1500 students from 48 schools compete in science challenge

    News Photos from the Northern Rivers Science and Engineering Challenge

    Man accused of Casino school fire remains in custody

    premium_icon Man accused of Casino school fire remains in custody

    Crime The 23-year-old is facing numerous charges over the incident