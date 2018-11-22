Mayor gets his knickers in a twist over nude beach

TYAGARAH beach in Byron Bay will remain clothing optional following a dramatic meeting of Byron Shire Council.

Emotions ran high inside and outside the chamber as councillors debated a reccission motion from Labour Councillor Paul Spooner that would have seen Tyagarahs nude beach closed and the community copsulted about declaring a section of beach beyond the Wreck declared a nude Beach on a 12 month trial.

Opponents of the nude beach cited concerns over increased levels lewd behavour and sexual assaults that occured in and around the beach. Cr Spooner cited police figures that revealed there had been 97 incidents reported to police already.

During the debate Mayor Simon Richardson declared he had changed his mind and was in favour of revoking Tyagarah's clothing optional status (due to public safety concerns). With the vote then tied Cr Richardson told the meeting, to the consternation of many, that he felt duty bound to use his casting vote to reflect the views of the absent Cr Jeanette Martin (a supporter of the clothing optional) and sink the recission motion.

The debate climaxed with Cr Spooner waving a cricket bat around in the chamber, to reflect the extent that some Tyagarah residents felt they needed to go to to protect themselves at Tyagarah, from sexual predators.

Out side the meeting a furious Cr Spooner said he would be calling on the state government to investigate coundil over the decision

"That was dreadful moment for me, I checked with the absent councillor and she had not changed her mind, so I voted accordingly," he said. But for me the case was made quite clearly that it is wrong to knowingly and willfully have a clothes optional beach in an isolated area that will only increase the likelihood of sexual predation and intimidation for those who don't deserve it.

"The police made it clear to me that they believe Tyagarah should not be a nude beach, they cannot continually . I would encourage those who are intimidated or subject to unwanted attention while using the beach to report those incidents to the police."

"My role as the casting vote is to reflect the view of council, I wish it hadn't come to that, so its disappointing.

Councillor Spooner said, "I call on the state government to come and have a look at Byron Shire Council it no longer represents the interests of its residents, in terms of the decision taken today.

"Clear data and eveidence has been presented that the decision coucil made to have thios as a clothing optional beach has led to ancrease in illegal sexual activity and assaults on the beach.

"The residents in the area are totally against it and now we are not representing their interests we are representing something else, that not what local government is about and I would ask the state minister for local government to have a look at it.

"The use of the casting vote It is very clear to me that this beach should be closed because there is not one resident that wants to keep it open."