Nude beach decision: Protest planned, council set to vote

A decision will be made about the clothes optional status of this North Coast beach. Marc Stapelberg

A DECISION on whether Tyagarah Beach should remain a nudist beach will be made at Byron Shire Council's meeting this morning.

The motion has been put forward by Cr Paul Spooner.

It is in response to an increasing number of reports about inappropriate behaviour at the beach.

But supporters of the "clothing optional" status say it is "crazy" to consider closing the beach to naturists, and are planning to turn up at the council chambers this morning to protest.

Wayne Pendobny posted on the Save Kings Beach and Belongil/Tyagarah Nature Reserve Facebook page: "The vote could go either way.

"We need a big mob of people to outside Byron shire council chambers in Mullumbimby to show their support for the Byron tradition of free beaches. Bring your whistles."