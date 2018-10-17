Nude beach decision: Council set to vote

A DECISION on whether a section of Tyagarah Beach should remain a clothing optional beach will be made at Byron Shire Council's meeting tomorrow.

A recommendation has been put forward by council staff to revoke the council's Clothes Optional Declaration within the Tyagarah Reserve and for staff to subsequently remove all signage that relates to the trialled clothes optional area.

In the report it is also recommended staff pursue the enabling of short-term licences specifically for clothing optional recreational events.

A range of initiatives have been implemented in efforts to target lewd and offensive behaviour along and adjacent to the council declared clothes optional area of Tyagarah Beach.

This declaration was made by the council 27 October, 1998.

In August 2016, The Safe Beaches Stakeholder group commenced discussions with the primary focus on achieving safe beaches.

NSW Police provided statistics as a comparison, lewd/offensive detected crime rates for the area from Ti Tree Lakes to Belongil areas and First Sun through to Wategos Beach.

Of the areas Ti Tree Lakes, Tyagarah Beach and Tyagarah Nature Reserve, in 2016 there were eight recorded circumstances, 42 in 2017 and 47 in 2018 up until September 12.

Of the 97 incidents recorded in this time, two were classified as sexual assaults, one indecent assault, and three sexual offences classified as acts of indecency.

In the same time on Byron Bay beaches, excluding Tyagarah and Belongil beaches, there were 20 recorded circumstances, including two sexual assaults in 2017.

But Byron Naturists Groups have said there has been "a decrease in anti-social behaviour over the past year”.

Representative Debra Conomy said: "We think it's unfair that 30-odd people (referring to Gray's Lane residents and some involved in Safe Beaches Committee) should wreck a good thing enjoyed by thousands”.

"We made a comprehensive submission to council staff but our evidence was ignored in their report. For example, a bizarre graph about cars with Queensland rego plates parked at a public beach was included, while our empirical data showing beach users were mainly responsible couples - not deviants - was omitted,” Ms Conomy said.

According to the council report 51 individual written submissions were received on the topic - with 75 per cent requesting closure.