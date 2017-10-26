Nude bathing at (most of) Byron beaches?

A MOTION to make all Byron Shire beaches available for nude bathing - with eight sections of beaches excepted - is being debated at today's council meeting.

Cr Paul Spooner, in asking for the council to revoke the "clothes optional" status of Tyagarah Beach, added a second part to his motion.

It is to allow the use of all Byron Shire beaches for nude bathing except for the following beaches (or part thereof):