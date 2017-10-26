News

Nude bathing at (most of) Byron beaches?

Nude beach at Tyagarah.
Nude beach at Tyagarah. Marc Stapelberg
Samantha Poate
by

A MOTION to make all Byron Shire beaches available for nude bathing - with eight sections of beaches excepted - is being debated at today's council meeting.

Cr Paul Spooner, in asking for the council to revoke the "clothes optional" status of Tyagarah Beach, added a second part to his motion.

It is to allow the use of all Byron Shire beaches for nude bathing except for the following beaches (or part thereof):

  • Broken Head and Suffolk Park (from the Byron Shire boundary on Seven Mile Beach through to the Scott St walking track on Tyagarah Beach)
  • Wategos Beach - from Little Wategos to the end of Wategos
  • Clarkes and Main Beach - from The Pass to the beginning of the Cavanbah Reserve Beach
  • Belongil Beach - from Kendall St to the beginning of the Tyagarah Nature Reserve
  • Brunswick Heads Beach - from the Brunswick breakwall south to the beginning of the Tyagarah Nature Reserve
  • All of Torakina Beach
  • New Brighton Beach - from North Head through to Ocean Avenue
  • South Golden Beach - from South Golden Beach Community Centre north for 1km.

Topics:  byron shire council northern rivers council nude beach nudist tyagarah

Lismore Northern Star
