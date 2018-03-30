Nuclear power plants still on the cards for North Coast

THE debate on a nuclear power industry in NSW has once again reared its head.

NSW Labor Opposition has called on the Premier to intervene and put an end to the ongoing push by her Deputy, National Party Leader John Barilaro, to establish a nuclear power industry in NSW.

Media reports reveal Mr Barilaro is undertaking a taxpayer funded trip to the United States, and it is being speculated that he is drumming up interest in US investors to build nuclear reactors in NSW.

The Nuclear for Climate Australia website identifies 18 possible sites for nuclear power plants in NSW - including a 250km stretch of coast from Port Macquarie to north of Grafton.

The plan envisages the 18 reactors being constructed in NSW by 2040.

Last year NSW Labor leader Luke Foley accepted Mr Barilaro's invitation to debate nuclear power and suggested Lismore host the forum.

In a letter addressed to the Premier dated June 1 2017, Mr Foley described nuclear power as "both risky and irresponsible” and said: "I accept your call for a debate and propose that we hold a public debate in Lismore to discuss the issues at stake.

"Lismore would be an appropriate location for such a debate as it is one of the most environmentally conscious communities in NSW.”

More recently, Shadow Minister for Industry, Resources and Energy, Adam Searle MLC and Shadow Minister for Primary Industries, Mick Veitch MLC, made a two day visit to the North Coast to meet with primary producers and explore potential solutions to the energy crisis.

Mr Searle said nuclear reactors would tarnish NSW's clean and green image, and threaten the reputation and emerging markets of many north coast primary industries.

"Mr Barilaro's nuclear thought bubbles were a distraction from real long term energy solutions that provide the cheapest and most sustainable forms of electricity for the community and business - which is renewable energy,” he said.

"The Premier has let this debate run for too long and now needs to rule out herself any proposal to build nuclear power plants here in NSW.”

He also called for the Deputy Premier to "come up to the North Coast and explain why the National Party believes nuclear reactors are the best option”.

Mr Veitch said: "North Coast primary producers pride themselves on the quality of their goods and their clean and green reputation.”

"The National Party Leader's obsession with building nuclear reactors would jeopardise this hard fought for advantage for local producers on the North Coast,” he said.