Councillors will this week discuss potentially backing an international treaty calling for the end of nuclear weapons.
Nuclear power on the agenda at council meeting

Liana Turner
21st Aug 2019 9:00 AM
A COUNCILLOR has asked his North Coast colleagues to join a treaty against nuclear weapons.

Ballina Shire deputy mayor Nathan Willis will bring a motion before this week's meeting asking for the council to support the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

The council voted in November, 2017 for the mayor to join the international organisation Mayors for Peace, which involves cities whose mayors are dedicated to abolishing nuclear weapons.

In the motion, Cr Willis explained there was a campaign under way pushing for Australia to join the treaty, from the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).

"The Choosing Humanity report (from ICAN) sets out why it is in Australia's interest to join the Treaty, documenting the public support and political momentum behind this goal,” he said.

"Australia has yet to sign this landmark treaty, and support for the treaty from local to global is more important than ever.

"Cities and towns have a crucial role to play in raising awareness and building support for the treaty across Australia and the world.

"An endorsement from Ballina Shire Council in support of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons will send a message to parliamentarians that communities across the country are calling for leadership on peace and nuclear disarmament.”

While the motion may not relate to the workings of a local council, mayor David Wright said it was sometimes appropriate to send a message in this way.

"I think we should stand up and show that we won't support the proliferation of nuclear weapons,” Cr Wright said.

"I think sometimes you've got to make a statement.”

The motion will be considered at the council's ordinary meeting on Thursday.

Lismore Northern Star

