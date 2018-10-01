Escapees still on the run from NT prison

Two men on the run from Holtz Correctional Facility are still at large

Two men on the run from Holtz Correctional Facility are still at large

A PRISONER on the run from Holtz Correctional Facility was found in Palmerston and arrested overnight.

The escapee, Clinton Price, 27, was located in Woodroffe at about 12.04am this morning by an off duty police officer who reported a suspicious male on Gunter Crt.

NT Duty Superintendent Rob Farmer said an unmarked Strike Force Trident unit attended and apprehended the man after a brief foot chase.

"He was arrested and is currently in the watch house," Duty Supt Farmer said.

The second man who escaped the facility with Price on Friday night or Saturday morning,

Ronald Kelly, remains outstanding.

Kelly is described as being 26-years-old, of Aboriginal appearance, 170 centimetres tall with a medium build.

Meanwhile, one of the NT's most dangerous rapists, who fled the facility on Thursday evening, is also yet to be located after breaching a supervision order by removing his electronic monitoring device and leaving the facility.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has served time in jail for rape, armed indecent ­assault and exposing a child to an indecent film.

He is described as being 39-years-old, of Aboriginal appearance, 160 centimetres tall with a slim build and scars on his face, shoulders and chest.

Members of the public should not approach the two men.

Anyone who has any information in relation to their whereabouts is asked to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.