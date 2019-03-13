NSW's biggest roads survey reveals Lismore among worst

LISMORE residents aren't shy to voice the opinion their roads are in poor form, with NRMA's Rate Your Road survey revealing hundreds of votes were submitted for the town.

The NRMA opened the survey in January inviting members to rate roads, and 307 people thought Lismore roads deserved to be called-out for either poor condition, level of safety, congestion, or all three.

NRMA released the first wave of results revealing more than 2,400 people used the survey to have their say on North Coast roads, while the comprehensive survey saw almost 10,000 roads receive votes from 23,400 people across the state.

Participants were asked to rate their road on a scale of very poor to excellent (rating out of 100) based on congestion, condition and safety.

Voters also rated local public transport services.

The Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour received the most votes of North Coast locations with congestion listed as the main issue.

The Pacific Highway recieved the rating of 50 out of 100, and came in with the most votes out of roads and highways in NSW.

NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury thanked the community for the overwhelming response to the NRMA's Rate Your Road campaign and said the data would be critical as the NRMA worked to improve the state's transport network.

"In the past our Members on the North Coast have passionately expressed their concerns about the condition of the Pacific Highway and our efforts to get outcomes have seen much of the highway upgraded," Mr Khoury said.

This year voters have told the NRMA the Highway is particularly bad around Coffs Harbour's centre and Woolgoolga.

"Campaigns like this do not go unnoticed," Mr Khoury said.

"The Pacific Highway upgraded should be completed next year and the Coffs Harbour by-pass by 2024. We are confident that once these projects are completed the Pacific Highway will no longer feature in these surveys.

"Rate Your Road has also uncovered local roads that are used daily by tens of thousands of residents and visitors that are clearly not up to scratch if we want to keep the region thriving.

"With just under two weeks to voting day and a Federal Election in the coming months this data will be invaluable," Mr Khoury said.