NSWRL approve return to training for NRRRL, Group 2 sides

Action from the 2019 Group 2 grand final featuring the Grafton Ghosts and Coffs Harbour Comets.

RUGBY league is one step closer to a full return after NSW Rugby League announced a June 13 training resumption date for up to 20 people at a time.

NSWRL made the announcement after NSW Government announced a further easing of restrictions yesterday.

This announcement allows clubs to expand from groups of 10 to 20 (including a trainer) for outdoor, non-contact training activities, maintaining physical distancing.

Officials and participants are reminded that until changes come into effect on Saturday, they are required to comply with the current Public Health Order and follow the recommended physical distancing measures of 1.5 metres while training in groups of up to 20 people.

For all relevant COVID-19 Return to Play protocols and guidelines for NSWRL, go to nswrl.com.au/about/documents/covid-19/