Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Action from the 2019 Group 2 grand final featuring the Grafton Ghosts and Coffs Harbour Comets.
Action from the 2019 Group 2 grand final featuring the Grafton Ghosts and Coffs Harbour Comets.
Rugby League

NSWRL approve return to training for NRRRL, Group 2 sides

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
11th Jun 2020 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY league is one step closer to a full return after NSW Rugby League announced a June 13 training resumption date for up to 20 people at a time.

NSWRL made the announcement after NSW Government announced a further easing of restrictions yesterday.

This announcement allows clubs to expand from groups of 10 to 20 (including a trainer) for outdoor, non-contact training activities, maintaining physical distancing.

Officials and participants are reminded that until changes come into effect on Saturday, they are required to comply with the current Public Health Order and follow the recommended physical distancing measures of 1.5 metres while training in groups of up to 20 people.

For all relevant COVID-19 Return to Play protocols and guidelines for NSWRL, go to nswrl.com.au/about/documents/covid-19/

clarence league group 2 rugby leage nrrrl nswrl return to training
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Closing immediately: SCU shuts down football centre

        premium_icon Closing immediately: SCU shuts down football centre

        Sport MORE than 1500 players and 150 coaches have gone through the centre’s programs.

        Truckie confesses to looting $150K of luxury watches

        premium_icon Truckie confesses to looting $150K of luxury watches

        Crime Northern Rivers man caught looting from unattended warehouse

        RECORD HAUL: $22M worth of cannabis seized south of Lismore

        premium_icon RECORD HAUL: $22M worth of cannabis seized south of Lismore

        News POLICE raided a remote property and arrested four men.