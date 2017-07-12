NSW Women's Strategy for a gender equality

WOMEN'S VOICES: A new online survey has been launched by the NSW government to hear opinion on critical issues affecting women in rural, regional, remote and urban communities.

A NEW online survey has been launched by the New South Wales government to hear opinions on critical issues affecting women in rural, regional, remote and urban communities.

It's part of the NSW Women's Strategy, a whole-of-government, whole-of-community policy framework to improve gender equality and gender equity in NSW.

All members of the community are invited to participate in the Have Your Say on the NSW Women's Strategy is anonymous and is available until July 28 2017.

The results are planned to be released later this year.

The government acknowledges differences exist between women's and men's financial status, education and workforce participation, family and caring responsibilities, health and well-being, leadership and decision-making capacity, and experiences of and vulnerability to violence.

The strategy will address the structural and cultural barriers that negatively impact a woman's life choices, her experiences over her lifespan and will focus on improving health, well-being and safety, economic empowerment, culture and identity and leadership and work.

The objectives of the strategy include understanding the diverse experiences of gender inequality and gender inequity of women and girls across their lifespan; To increase engagement with the whole community on improving gender equality and gender equity; To identify areas for focused action and investment; To support men and boys to engage with issues of gender inequality and gender inequity. and To develop an evidence-based framework for achieving change.

For further information on the strategy contact Women NSW via womennsw@facs.nsw.gov.au or 02 9248 0800.