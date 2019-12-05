Menu
Crime

Aussie terror plot suspect may bid for bail

by Luke Costin
5th Dec 2019 1:18 PM

A YOUNG Sydney man accused of preparing possible terrorist attacks in the name of Islamic State has been remanded in custody ahead of a possible bail application.

Riverwood man Youssef Uweinat, 21, did not appear on Thursday when his case was briefly mentioned at Parramatta Local Court.

His lawyer, Kiki Kyriacou, asked for a bail hearing to be set later in December before acknowledging he would need to file paperwork.

Uweinat was arrested on Wednesday by counterterrorism police and accused of preparing possible terrorist acts, advocating terrorism and being a member of a terrorist organisation.

Police say the man had, over six months, posted increasingly extremist material online and sought to convince others - particularly teenagers aged 17 and 18 - to pledge allegiance to IS.

The accused also allegedly downloaded a document on how to use knives and other blunt instruments in a terrorist attack.

Authorities say the 21-year-old was connected to others previously charged with terrorism offences in Australia.

Uweinat's next scheduled court date is February 13.

australia seniors-news terrorism terrorist terror plot

