NSW teams are in the box seat

STRONG ARM: Damien Eagles pitching for Macarthur at the Australian Senior League Baseball Championship in Lismore. SMP Images / Baseball Australia

MACARTHUR and Hills Blue have established themselves as the teams to beat at the Australian Senior League Baseball Championship at Albert Park in Lismore.

The NSW duo topped their pools with perfect 3-0 records after collecting hard-fought wins at Albert Park today.

Macarthur starting pitcher Damian Eagles tossed a complete game shut-out in a 4-0 win over Adelaide Titans to seal top spot in Pool B

Eagles struck out three hitters and gave up just three hits in a dominant seven innings outing.

Jacob Veres put Macarthur on top with a two-out RBI-single in the first innings.

They added three runs in the bottom of the sixth to seal a third win in as many attempts.

Owen Glover finished with two runs batted in to provide offensive support for Eagles.

Macarthur will face Sunraysia Giants in a quarter final today.

In other games, Hills Blue overturned an early deficit against Brisbane Metro to remain unbeaten following pool play.

A three-run third innings put Hills on top on their way to an 8-3 win on diamond two.

William Edwards and Riley Watson both drove in two runs for Hills Blue.

Hills take on Twins in the quarter final stage.

Earlier, Western Suns powered past Sunraysia Giants 15-5 to record their second win in Pool B.

The WA charter scored nine runs in the second to blow the contest wide open.

Sunraysia added five runs in the fifth but were unable to cut into the Suns' lead any further.

Daniel Carter drove in a team-high three runs for the Western Suns.

Tyson Noel, Dustin Brown and Trent Daniele each recorded two runs batted in.

Suns starter Andrew Hurrelbrink struck out three batters in two scoreless innings.

Western Suns meet the Adelaide Titans for a semi-final spot.

Manly will face Brisbane Metro in a quarter final after topping Twins 8-5.

Luke Brown drove in three runs to help Manly to its second win of the tournament.

Play gets underway at Albert Park from 8.45am tomorrow.

The championships wrap up with the gold medal game at 5pm on Friday.