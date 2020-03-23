NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged parents to keep their children home but stressed schools will remain open for those who need them.

Gladys Berejiklian says schools will stay open based on official health advice but parents will be encouraged to teach at home as the same module will be used online.

While people will be encouraged to, if practical, keep children at home, parents that have no option will be able to send children to school, she said.

"We are encouraging parents to keep their children at home. We understand for some parents that is not possible," she said.

60 per cent of parents have already chosen to teach their children at home, she said.

The same module is set to apply to all students.

"Whether your child is working from home or school, it will be the same unit of learning," she said.

The Department of Education has templates available online, with more information set to roll through today.

This arrangement will remain in place for the next three weeks, until school holidays.

Meanwhile, the state's COVID-19 infections rose to 669 - an addition of more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours.

At 12pm today a number of non-essential services will close down including pubs and clubs, cinemas and gyms.

Supermarkets, pharmacies, hospitals and schools will remain open.

Originally published as NSW students urged to stay home but schools remain open