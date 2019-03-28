Eggs recalled over salmonella fears

Australian shoppers have been warned to check their eggs following a NSW recall over potential salmonella contamination.

AUSTRALIAN shoppers have been warned to check their eggs following an urgent NSW recall over potential salmonella contamination.

Ash and Sons Eggs have recalled several cartons of eggs with best-before dates of April 26 and May 3, the NSW Food Authority announced yesterday.

The products have been sold at IGA supermarkets, independent stores, bakeries and butchers across the state, the authority said in a statement.

The recall includes Blue Mountains free range and cage free eggs 700g, Fresh Eggs From My Farm 800g and Farm Fresh Eggs 600, 700 and 800g.

Food products contaminated with salmonella may cause illness if consumed.

Australian Eggs managing director Rowan McMonnies said the owners of Ash and Sons farm had undertaken voluntary testing and the farm is now under quarantine.

"Australian Eggs has been working closely with government authorities to identify supply chain links between farms after (Salmonella Enteritidis) was identified in egg products last week," Mr McMonnies said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This latest farm was firmly on our radar because it is close to farms in which salmonella has recently been detected," he added.

NSW Food Authority said any consumers who are concerned about their health should seek medical advice and return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The warning comes just one week after hundreds of thousands of eggs were recalled across the country over salmonella concerns.

Five people were struck down by the contamination, with two hospitalised, in cases that were believed to be linked to eating eggs from Bridgewater Poultry.

