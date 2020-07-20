Menu
NSW sees biggest COVID surge in months

by Hannah Moore
20th Jul 2020 11:31 AM

 

 

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced another 20 cases of coronavirus overnight, most from community transmission.

Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Monday the increase - the biggest the state has seen in months - had left her "incredibly concerned", but was gladdened every case had been tracked to a known source.

Residents are now being urged to wear masks where they cannot socially distance, and to reconsider going anywhere where there are large crowds.

"We know our state continues to be at a critical point," she said.

"We have the opportiuniuty to isolate the cases that we have, to clamp down and make sure we reduce the incidents of the virus spreading... unfortunately other places dont have that opportunity."

Ms Berejiklian said the next few weeks would be "critical" in deciding the fate of NSW.

"Please consider avoiding crowds," she said.

"If you cannot guarantee social diatancing where you're going, if you cannot guarantee people around you will respect that social distancing, you must wear a mask."

The Premier praised high weekend testing rates before warning those told to isolate they must spend the full 14 days alone.

"If you've been told 14 days, you have to stay home for 14 days," she said. "You may very well develop the disease and become contagious on day three, or four or five."

Only four cases are from hotel quarantine.

More to come

 

