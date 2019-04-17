NSW roads that will experience Easter congestion

Traffic is expected to be heavy during the Easter period.

Traffic is expected to be heavy during the Easter period. Sarah Keayes

EASTER is one of the busiest times of the year and Roads and Maritime Services is providing expected travel delay times to help motorists plan ahead and improve their journey.

RMS Director of Regional Operations, Anna Andrews, said hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers will be heading to their favourite destinations along the coast.

Ms Andrews said the same method was used for the Christmas and New Year holidays where they found the delays motorists experienced in real time closely aligned with their predictions, proving it was a useful tool to help plan your journey.

"It's important to remember the delay information is in addition to the time it would take to travel through these areas on an average day," Ms Andrews said.

"We will also have Roads and Maritime staff set up at the northbound and southbound Warnervale Service Centres on the M1 Pacific Motorway, Clybucca and Yelgun rest areas on the Pacific Highway, Nungarry rest area on the Princes Highway ahead of known hotspots and delay points to give real time traffic information, return journey details, safety tips and support to travellers."

Based on traffic flow information from the previous Easter holidays, it's expected that Friday, April 19 and Monday, April 22 will be the busiest days to travel on our highways and along the coastline.

Traffic, night, road, driving, car, generic Brett Wortman

MOTORISTS CAN EXPECT PEAK TRAVEL TIMES AT THESE TOP HOTSPOTS

Pacific Highway at Woodburn

Northbound on Friday, April 19, with delays of up to 10 minutes expected between 10am and 3pm.

Northbound on Monday, April 22, with peak delays of up to 40 minutes expected between 12pm to 3pm, up to 10 minutes between 10am and 12pm, and up to 15 minutes between 3pm and 6pm.

Southbound on Friday, April 19, with delays of up to 10 minutes expected between 6am and 10am, up to 20 minutes between 10am and 12pm, and up to 15 minutes between 12pm and 3pm.

Pacific Highway at Hexham

Southbound on Monday, April 22, with peak delays of up to 35 minutes expected between 12pm and 3pm, and up to 20 minutes between 3pm and 6pm.

Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash

Nelson Bay Road southbound on Monday, April 22, with delays of up to 20 minutes expected between 10am and 12pm, and up to 10 minutes between 12pm and 3pm.

Princes Highway at Albion Park

Southbound on Thursday, April 18, with delays of up to 20 minutes expected between 12pm and 3pm, and up to 15 minutes between 3pm and 6pm.

Southbound on Friday, April 19, with delays up to 20 minutes expected from 10am to 3pm.

Southbound on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected between 10am and 12pm.

Northbound on Sunday, April 21, with delays of up to 15 minutes expected between 12pm and 3pm, and up to 10 minutes between 3pm and 6pm.

Princes Highway at Nowra

Northbound on Monday, April 22, with delays of up to 30 minutes expected between 10am and 3pm.

Princes Highway at Milton

Southbound on Thursday, April 18, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected between 3pm and 6pm.

Southbound on Friday, April 19, with delays of up to 10 minutes expected between 10am and 3pm.

Southbound on Saturday 20 April, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected between 12pm and 3pm.

Princes Highway at Ulladulla

Southbound on Friday, April 19, with delays of up to 10 minutes expected between 12pm and 3pm.

Southbound on Saturday, April 20, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected between 12pm and 3pm.

Northbound on Saturday, April 20, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected between 10am and 12pm

Northbound on Monday, April 22, with delays of up to 20 minutes expected between 10am and 12pm, and up to 10 minutes between 12pm and 3pm.

Batemans Bay

Princes Highway southbound on Friday, April 19, with delays of up to 10 minutes expected between 12pm and 3pm.

Kings Highway eastbound on Friday, April 19 with delays of up to 10 minutes expected between 10am and 12pm, and up to 20 minutes between 12pm and 3pm.

Princes Highway northbound on Monday, April 22, with delays of up to 10 minutes expected between 10am and 12pm, and up to 20 minutes between 12pm and 3pm.

Kings Highway at Braidwood

Westbound on Monday, April 22, with delays of up to 10 minutes expected between 10am and 12pm, and up to 15 minutes between 12pm and 3pm.

GRIDLOCKED: Lengthy holiday traffic delays are expected to be experience in Coffs Harbour for another week. Trevor Veale

MOTORISTS CAN SEEK SUPPORT FROM THE RMS AT THESE LOCATIONS

Yelgun rest area

On Friday, April 19 between 8.30am and 1.30pm

On Monday, April 22 between 11am and 4pm

Clybucca rest areas

On the northbound road Friday, April 19 between 9am and 1pm

On the southbound road Monday, April 22 between 10am and 1.30pm

Warnervale Service Centre

On the northbound road - Thursday, April 18 between 1pm and 5pm, Monday, April 22 between 11am and 4pm

On the southbound road - Friday, April 19 between 8am and 1pm, Monday, April 22 between 11am and 5pm

Nungarry rest area

On Thursday, April 18 between 12pm and 5pm

On Friday, April 19 between 10am and 3pm

On Monday, April 22 between 9am and 3pm

While planning your journey, Roads and Maritime reminds motorists to include breaks along the way in the many public rest areas available, or venture off the highways to explore scenic regional NSW towns.

The latest traffic updates can be found on the Live Traffic NSW App, livetraffic.com or by calling 132 701.