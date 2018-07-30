Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Motorists must abide by this new speed limit.
Motorists must abide by this new speed limit.
Politics

New road rule’s hefty fine

by Dom Tripolone
30th Jul 2018 4:14 PM

A NEW road rule is coming in to effect from September 1 in New South Wales.

The new law is designed to protect emergency service workers when they are stopped on the side of the road.

Drivers must slow to 40km/h when passing stationary emergency vehicles - which includes police cars, fire engines and ambulances - displaying red and blue flashing lights.

Ignore the new rule at your peril - the fine is $448 and the offence earns three demerit points.

The rule applies to motorists travelling in either direction unless the lanes are divided by a median strip.

"The new road rule will provide extra protection for all emergency workers and volunteers who respond to crashes and other incidents on our roads," says Bernard Carlon, head of the NSW Centre for Road Safety.

NSW motorists are now required to slow down to 40km/h when passing stopped emergency service vehicles.
NSW motorists are now required to slow down to 40km/h when passing stopped emergency service vehicles.

"When you see the blue or red flashing lights on an emergency vehicle stopped on the road, safely reduce your speed so that you are not exceeding 40km/h when you pass.

"Keep to 40km/h until you've safely passed all people and emergency vehicles.

"We want to ensure that people protecting us on our road network don't become casualties while doing their jobs. This rule will give extra protection and confidence that at the end of a shift they can go home safely to families and friends."

The new road rule will be trialled for 12 months before all authorities concerned decide whether to make the law permanent.

Victoria, Western Australia and South Australia have a similar rules in place - SA requires motorists to slow to 25km/h. To date, Queensland has rejected calls for a similar road rule.

NSW recently revised the controversial law requiring children over the age of 12 to ride bicycles on the road, raising the age of compliance to 16.

editors picks road rules road safety

Top Stories

    11th hour bid fails to save historic fig tree

    11th hour bid fails to save historic fig tree

    News Several residents shook the construction fence down and crossed the fence line, after another young child ran under towards the tree.

    Man injured in quad bike rollover

    Man injured in quad bike rollover

    Breaking Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter has flown the man to hospital

    • 30th Jul 2018 4:59 PM
    Truckload of chickpeas spill on Bruxner Highway

    Truckload of chickpeas spill on Bruxner Highway

    News A semi-trailer rollover has caused chaos on the road

    Major refurbishments now finished at Lismore fire station

    premium_icon Major refurbishments now finished at Lismore fire station

    News The reopening of the station will improve response time

    Local Partners