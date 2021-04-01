Menu
Health

NSW records no new COVID-19 cases

by Evin Priest
1st Apr 2021 11:43 AM

 

NSW has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 other than a case diagnosed on Tuesday.

The case was recorded after 8pm on Tuesday and was therefore included in Thursday's numbers.

"This is the case acquired in Byron Bay and announced yesterday morning," NSW chief health officer Dr Jeremy McAnulty said on Thursday.

The infectious person attended the same venue as a hen's party in Byron Bay where positive cases in Queensland were recorded.

It was the first local case of COVID-19 in NSW since March 17. That case was linked to a security guard who caught the virus from a quarantine hotel.

More than 20,000 tests were recorded in NSW through to 8pm on Wednesday, many of which were done in the Byron Bay region through pop-up testing clinics.

"We thank the community, particularly those in northern NSW, for coming forward for testing in large numbers," Dr McAnulty said.

"This is critical to detect and stop transmission of the virus."

More to come.

Originally published as NSW records no new COVID-19 cases

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health nsw

